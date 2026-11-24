Business

Peters brings nearly 20 years of agency and carrier experience to help grow West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company and Warrior Insurance Network across West Virginia and Virginia, including the December 2026 launch of the BlueRidge personal auto insurance product in Virginia.

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Insurance industry veteran Stephen (Steve) Peters has been named West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company (WVNAIC), State Marketing Manager. WVNAIC is a proud member of Warrior Insurance Network (WIN). In his role, Peters will focus on strengthening relationships with independent insurance agents, expanding producer partnerships, and supporting the company’s continued growth throughout West Virginia and Virginia.

WIN and its member companies continue to grow as an organization. To help ensure WIN member companies continue to deliver a superior level of service, we rely on our team of State Marketing Managers. Dave Alessi, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, WIN, shared, “Each of our State Marketing Managers brings deep insurance experience and sales expertise to support our producers and, in turn, the insureds they serve. We value our partnership with the WIN producer force and are committed to giving them the resources, support, and tools they need to succeed. Expanding our State Marketing Manager team ensures we keep that commitment as we grow. Peters’ experience on both the agency and carrier side makes him a strong addition to the WVNAIC team. He will play a key role in growing our territories, including the expansion of our Virginia BlueRidge Program, a new personal auto insurance product launching in December 2026.”

A West Virginia native, Peters brings experience spanning agency operations, carrier sales, territory management, underwriting, and business development. He has held leadership positions with Convelo Insurance / Signers National, Glatfelter Insurance Group, and Hamrick Insurance Service. Peters has also demonstrated a strong commitment to professional development, earning several respected insurance industry designations, including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Associate in Reinsurance (ARe), and Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist (CLCS).

Expanding Independent Agency Partnerships

As WVNAIC continues to strengthen its presence in West Virginia and prepares to introduce its BlueRidge personal auto insurance product in Virginia, the company is actively seeking additional independent insurance agency partners.

Licensed independent insurance agents interested in learning more about WVNAIC’s products and agency appointment opportunities are encouraged to contact Steve Peters at SPeters@WarriorInsuranceNetwork.com.

About West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company

West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company (WVNAIC) is a proud member of the Warrior Insurance Network (WIN). WVNAIC was originally founded in 1998 and became a member of WIN in 2024. West Virginia National currently offers a non-standard auto insurance product via independent agencies throughout West Virginia, with plans to expand into Virginia in early 2027. WIN’s member insurance carriers have written over $1 billion of insurance and with management team-proudly comprised of many insurance professionals who individually have over 25 years of experience in insurance. WIN’s member companies are licensed in 27 states. WVNAIC is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638 Phone:(304) 296-0507, Website: https://www.wvnational.com/

About Warrior Insurance Network

Warrior Insurance Network’s (WIN) member companies include First Chicago Insurance Company (FCIC), United Security Insurance Company (USIC), West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company (WVNAIC), Kentucky National Insurance Company (KNIC), Texas Ranger MGA (Texas Ranger), and Lonestar MGA (Lonestar). WIN’s member insurance carriers are supported by an experienced management team that includes industry veterans with more than 25 years of insurance experience. WIN is a marketing organization serving a select group of insurance carriers, managing general agencies and independent insurance agents that offer a diverse array of personal and commercial auto insurance products.

FCIC, whose roots trace back to 1920, has evolved into a multi-line insurance carrier, offering Personal & Commercial Auto and General Liability insurance in response to the needs of the company’s independent producers and customer base. In personal lines, FCIC has responded to the changing exposures and needs of its independent producers by adding optional insurance coverages such as Contents Plus Renters, Roadside Assistance, and Transportation Network Coverage to enhance its personal lines auto offerings. USIC celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023 and specializes in providing affordable personal lines auto insurance products with multiple discounts, responsive claims handling, and quality customer service. Texas Ranger and Lonestar expand WIN’s presence in the Texas market.

WIN’s member companies are licensed in 27 states, which include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

WIN is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638.

Website: www.WarriorInsuranceNetwork.com

Phone: 866-400-8600

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SOURCE Warrior Insurance Network