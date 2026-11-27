Group unveils its new global brand strategy under the theme “United for a Century Legacy”

SHANGHAI, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SDLG Group today unveiled its new global brand strategy, “ONE SDLG,” alongside a unified brand architecture and a new visual identity ahead of bauma CHINA 2026. The launch marks a strategic shift from business coordination to a shared vision across the group’s operations.

Competition in the global construction equipment industry now extends across the entire value chain. Building on more than 50 years of manufacturing experience, SDLG Group is bringing its businesses together under a unified brand strategy. Looking ahead, the Group has set an RMB 100 billion target for 2030. The group plans to expand its global manufacturing network and accelerate the development of new energy equipment and intelligent machines.

Wang Zhizhong, Honorary Chairman of SDLG Group and Chairman of SDLG, highlighted the group’s long-standing commitment to “Forge a Renowned Brand, Build a Century Legacy.” Guided by its core brand promise of “Reliability in Action,” SDLG Group has grown into one of China’s leading construction equipment manufacturers and a globally competitive comprehensive equipment manufacturing group.

Customers from Brazil and China shared their experiences with SDLG’s equipment and service support, demonstrating how these principles translate into practice.

Fernando Fagundes, Executive Director of the Board at Brazil’s Fagundes Construção e Mineração, highlighted the partnership established at bauma 2025 in Munich. Following field trials, the company placed volume orders for LGMG’s CMT106H mining trucks and RTH100 hybrid mining trucks. More than 100 LGMG hybrid mining trucks are now operating at Brazilian mines, with a payload capacity of up to 90 metric tons per truck and overall fuel savings of more than 30%. Fernando Fagundes also praised LGMG’s local service capabilities and round-the-clock support.

Li Shengjie, Deputy General Manager of Xinfa Group, reflected on nearly 20 years of cooperation with SDLG. The partnership began with comparative field tests of equipment from several manufacturers during Xinfa’s facility expansion. Today, more than 500 SDLG machines support Xinfa’s core operations. Mr. Li attributed the long-standing partnership to equipment reliability and full-lifecycle service.

Wang Xin, Rotating Chairman and Executive Chairman of SDLG Group, outlined how the new brand strategy extends reliability beyond product performance to research and development, manufacturing, marketing and service. She identified three priorities: ensuring consistent product quality, delivering customer value throughout the equipment lifecycle and building a collaborative ecosystem centered on green and intelligent technologies and deeper local operations.

With the new logo unveiled, SDLG presents a unified identity as “ONE SDLG,” embarking on a new 50-year journey of high-quality growth.

In the future, SDLG Group will continue to drive its growth through product excellence, intelligent innovation, full-lifecycle support and industry-wide collaboration. The group will continue to develop high-end equipment and advance new energy and intelligent technologies, staying true to its core brand promise of “Reliability in Action.” Together with its global partners, SDLG Group aims to build a world-class construction equipment brand.

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SOURCE SDLG Group