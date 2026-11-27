SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Honourable the Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon of the Supreme Court of Singapore and Chief Justice of the People’s Republic of China Zhang Jun met virtually on 15 October 2026, reaffirming the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two Judiciaries.

With Chief Justice Menon set to retire in 2027, the meeting served as the final bilateral exchange between the two Chief Justices. Justice Sushil Nair, the incoming Chief Justice who attended the meeting, was formally introduced by Chief Justice Menon to Chief Justice Zhang, laying the groundwork for continuity in the relationship between the two Judiciaries.

The two Chief Justices reflected on the strong foundation built over the years, anchored by established institutional platforms, regular exchanges at all levels, and deep professional ties. Looking ahead, both sides expressed interest in deepening collaboration in three areas: best practices for the use of artificial intelligence in the courts, opportunities for mutual learning and exchange in youth justice, and strengthening dialogue and engagement in cross-border insolvency.

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SOURCE Supreme Court of Singapore